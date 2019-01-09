Convoy of Hope serves thousands at Puerto Rico community outreaches

Convoy of Hope put on community outreach events in five communities across Puerto Rico at the end of 2018. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, more than 2,000 guests were served in areas where Convoy has been active since Hurricane Maria struck in 2017.

Many Puerto Ricans have continued to struggle to put their lives back together after the hurricane. Stories of homelessness or a lack of running water or electricity were common as families received much needed resources.

In addition to free haircuts, health services, groceries, and more, guests commented on feelings of hope they wanted to carry with them long after the events were over. The kindness of those in their own communities and those across the world who support Convoy of Hope gave guests a renewed hope for the future.

Convoy of Hope plans to put on approximately 40 more Community Events in 2019. Learn more about these events and where they will be located at convoyofhope.org/events.