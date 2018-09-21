21 Sep 2018

Convoy of Hope continues to serve Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Report
from Convoy of Hope
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original

Last year Hurricane Maria slammed into the island of Puerto Rico, devastating the island. With 150 mph winds and up to 20-30 inches of rain, the entire island lost power and many homes were destroyed, affecting more than 3 million people.

Convoy of Hope’s team arrived in Puerto Rico just days after Maria struck and has been continually serving those in need since. The response began with meeting the immediate needs of food, water, solar lights and hygiene items. In the last year, Convoy of Hope has served more than 7 million meals and distributed thousands of water filters across the island.

As the response evolved from meeting short-term needs to proving long-term relief, Convoy of Hope field teams began traveling to Puerto Rico to repair and rebuild homes. From preparing the foundation to the final coat of paint, several teams have rebuilt homes in Villa Esperanza, an area of Puerto Rico which translates to Village of Hope.

Convoy of Hope continues to serve those affected by storms all over the world — from Hurricane Florence in the eastern U.S. coast, to Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines. As Convoy responds to these recent storms, teams will remain in Puerto Rico through 2019. There is still needs to be met and work to be done, but there is a rising hope in Puerto Rico.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.