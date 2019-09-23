23 Sep 2019

The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone KAREN (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
  • A new Tropical Cyclone named KAREN formed over the Atlantic Ocean south of Barbados and east of Windward Islands (Lesser Antilles) and started moving north-west on 22 September. On 23 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located over the Caribbean Sea approximately 245 km west of St. Vincent and the Grandines and approximately 610 km south-east of Puerto Rico (USA), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (Tropical Storm).
  • On the forecast track, KAREN is forecast to continue moving north-west over the sea and it is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on 24 September afternoon (UTC) as a Tropical Storm.
  • Heavy rainfall is forecast over Windward Islands and the Barbados on 23 September, while over Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on 23-25 September.
  • NOAA has issued a tropical storm watch for U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

