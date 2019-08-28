The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone DORIAN passed St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 27 August. On 28 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 385 km south-east of Ponce City (Puerto Rico, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and southern Florida on 28-30 August. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and eastern Dominican Republic. Assessments are ongoing but no major damage has been reported so far. A number of people have been temporarily evacuated to emergency shelters. The CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) is on alert. UNICEF, the French Red Cross and International Federation of the Red Cross have pre-positioned supplies and staff in the region. The World Foof Programme has logistics, emergency telecommunications and relief distribution experts standing by. DG ECHO continues to closely monitor the situation.