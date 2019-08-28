28 Aug 2019

The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone DORIAN passed St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 27 August. On 28 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 385 km south-east of Ponce City (Puerto Rico, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and southern Florida on 28-30 August. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and eastern Dominican Republic. Assessments are ongoing but no major damage has been reported so far. A number of people have been temporarily evacuated to emergency shelters. The CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) is on alert. UNICEF, the French Red Cross and International Federation of the Red Cross have pre-positioned supplies and staff in the region. The World Foof Programme has logistics, emergency telecommunications and relief distribution experts standing by. DG ECHO continues to closely monitor the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.