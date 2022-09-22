Bermuda, Puerto Rico (USA), Dominican Republic - Hurricane FIONA, update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, Weatjer Bermuda, PAHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2022)

- Hurricane FIONA is moving northwards over the North Atlantic Ocean, and on 22 September at 6.00 UTC its centre was located about 600 km west of Great Abaco (Bahamas), and about 875 km south-west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h (Cat. 4 Hurricane).
- According to PAHO and media reports, the number of fatalities in Puerto Rico has increased to eight people, after the passage of FIONA on 18-19 September. Large parts of the island continue with power outages and there is la major damage to roads and bridges. In the Dominican Republic, FIONA made landfall on 19 September, causing one fatality, and damaging 781 houses. More than 1 Million people have limited access to water, and about 406,540 residents are facing power outages.
- On the forecast track, FIONA is expected to pass west of Bermuda in the morning of 23 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 210 km/h. After that, it is forecast to reach Nova Scotia (eastern Canada), in the afternoon of 24 September.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda, where strong winds, moderate to heavy rainfall, and high waves are forecast on 22-23 September.
