03 Feb 2019

After Blackout, Solar Shines in Puerto Rico

Report
from Direct Relief
Published on 01 Feb 2019

Puerto Rico Solar Map displays solar projects installed island-wide since Hurricane Maria ravaged local electrical grids.

Hurricane Maria devastated much of the infrastructure in Puerto Rico and heavily damaged the already-fragile electrical grid.

Eighty percent of the island’s transmission lines were damaged in the storm. Critical facilities like medical clinics, fire stations, schools and even municipal water pumps were offline for weeks, leaving residents with little to no access to essential services.

The need for sustainable and resilient power sources was clear.

Direct Relief, with support from AbbVie, has funded the installation of 884.5 kilowatts of solar energy and 1.7 megawatts of battery backup at more than a dozen health centers and non-PRASA communities.

Direct Relief’s work to ensure communities have access to reliable power in the event of a major outage is complemented by that of dozens of other organizations.

Hundreds of solar and storage projects have been completed or are underway in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria’s landfall.

To illustrate these collective efforts, Direct Relief developed a dashboard and map of solar and battery storage projects across the island.

https://www.puertoricosolarmap.org/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.