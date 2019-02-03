After Blackout, Solar Shines in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Solar Map displays solar projects installed island-wide since Hurricane Maria ravaged local electrical grids.

Hurricane Maria devastated much of the infrastructure in Puerto Rico and heavily damaged the already-fragile electrical grid.

Eighty percent of the island’s transmission lines were damaged in the storm. Critical facilities like medical clinics, fire stations, schools and even municipal water pumps were offline for weeks, leaving residents with little to no access to essential services.

The need for sustainable and resilient power sources was clear.

Direct Relief, with support from AbbVie, has funded the installation of 884.5 kilowatts of solar energy and 1.7 megawatts of battery backup at more than a dozen health centers and non-PRASA communities.

Direct Relief’s work to ensure communities have access to reliable power in the event of a major outage is complemented by that of dozens of other organizations.

Hundreds of solar and storage projects have been completed or are underway in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria’s landfall.

To illustrate these collective efforts, Direct Relief developed a dashboard and map of solar and battery storage projects across the island.

https://www.puertoricosolarmap.org/