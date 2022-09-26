Additional Municipalities Can Now Apply for FEMA Assistance due to Hurricane Fiona

San Juan, Puerto Rico – On Sept. 24 at the request of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, four additional municipalities were approved in a new amendment to the Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Fiona and San Germán was added on Sept. 25.

Homeowners, renters, and business owners in the municipalities of Camuy, Guánica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and San Germán are now eligible to apply for federal help in response to damage or losses suffered as a direct result of Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Fiona disaster survivors in the 68 disaster declared municipalities are encouraged to register for federal disaster assistance with FEMA. Survivors may register for assistance even if they applied for assistance for Hurricane María, the earthquakes and any other presidentially declared disaster in Puerto Rico.

Those who have already registered with FEMA for assistance related to Hurricane Fiona need not register again.

The amendment also authorizes help under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which provides supplemental grants to state, territorial and local governments and some types of nonprofits so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters like this one.

Three Ways to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. local time.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are also canvassing affected communities to help people apply in person.

You should have the following information available when you apply: