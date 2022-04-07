UNICEF & UNHCR Joint Rapid Assessment: Border and Reception Areas in Eastern Poland (11th – 13th March 2022)

Overview

Priority interventions and needs

• Establish Community Engagement and Accountability to children on the move and their families through clear and standardised information provision. There is a lack of reliable, high visibility, accurate and standardized information across locations, including key messaging on safety, wellbeing, the roles of different service providers, and next steps on arrival. There is a need to scale up community engagement through trusted community networks, volunteer training and supervision, and the establishment of child-friendly community feedback mechanisms to inform programming.

• Strengthen systems to prevent woman and child trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse. There is a lack of enrolment of new arrivals and no clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) or coordination in how new arrivals are received. The lack of vetting and verification of volunteers means there is a very high risk of exploitation and abuse, including woman and child trafficking from border posts, reception centers and in transit. Volunteers and service providers do not receive any training on these issues.

• Establish a system for the identification and referral of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC). There is no identification or referral mechanism currently in place, and no systematic data collection on the issue, making it difficult to assess the scale of the issue, which groups are at heightened risk, and the nature of separations.

• Improve sanitation and hygiene facilities. Border crossings and reception centres have toilets (mainly chemical toilets) but there is an urgent need for larger toilets with better lighting and more thorough and frequent cleaning. Few locations had disability-accessible toilets. Most toilets also could not accommodate caregivers with several children, meaning children must often be left unattended if a caregiver needs to use the facilities. More showers are needed at most reception centers.

• Train volunteers and service providers to provide Psychological First Aid (PFA) to both adults and children. Well-meaning volunteers are providing informal support, but there is an urgent need for training on PFA for adults and children to reduce the risk of unintended harm.

Ukrainian-speaking providers and/or many more Ukrainian- and Russian- speaking interpreters are needed for this.

• Build capacity of service providers and volunteers in humanitarian principles, a human rightsfocused approach, and good practices. The volunteers and many of the NGO staff interviewed had never been oriented on humanitarian principles, minimum standards for child protection, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, safeguarding, or any specialized thematic areas of intervention (infant feeding good practices, MHPSS & psychological first aid, identification and referral of children at risk, etc.) There were some reports of alleged discrimination against minority groups (e.g. Roma community members).

• Provide needed humanitarian relief items in priority locations. While both food and non-food items were available in most locations, there were gaps in some important items and most relied on donations with uncertain future supply. Medyka may be considered as a pilot location.