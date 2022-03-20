UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, (Refugee Response in Neighboring Countries) 10 – 16 March 2022

Highlights

As of 18 March, over three million refugees have crossed Ukraine’s western borders to neighbouring countries, with over 2 million in Poland, over 500,000 in Romania, over 359,000 in the Republic of Moldova, more than 299,000 in Hungary and over 500,000 in other countries.

The protection of children impacted by the war in Ukraine is at the core of UNICEF’s refugee response in neighboring countries. The response aims at addressing humanitarian needs in child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition, education and early childhood development and social protection in Poland, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Belarus, as well as surrounding countries.

UNICEF is supporting refugee hosting countries to strengthen their national capacities to comply with the European Union (EU) Temporary Protection Directive which grants Ukrainians a residence permit, access to employment, access to education for minors, opportunities for family relocation, and social welfare.

UNICEF has set up five “Blue Dot” safe spaces in Republic of Moldova and Romania to provide protection and services to refugee children and their families.

Legal agreement to support service delivery signed on 18 March with the government of Poland allowing UNICEF to roll out humanitarian interventions with government authorities and civil society partners. The establishment of 20 Blue Dots and other emergency interventions are underway in Poland.

UNICEF Response Key areas

Provision of temporary water and sanitation services, distribution of critical hygiene and dignity products for families, women and children, support infection prevention and hygiene promotion.

Provision of education and recreational supplies for children and adolescents, facilitate access to temporary learning, recreational and early childhood development activities; support host-government in coordination and integration of children into national education systems.

Provision of essential health services for mothers and children, promotion of vaccination, infant and young child feeding, provision of essential commodities, including vaccines, health supplies, medicines, and micronutrient supplements.

Establishment of ‘Blue Dots’ to provide critical support and protection services for children and families, provision of technical support for registration, screening, case management and referrals, including family tracing for unaccompanied children, psychosocial support and prevention and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse.

Support multi-purpose cash interventions for vulnerable households with children, strengthen capacity of national social protection systems to integrate refugee children.

Situation in Numbers

3.3 million

Refugees who have crossed borders from Ukraine into neighboring countries since 24 February 2022

7 neighboring countries covered under UNICEF’s response in Europe