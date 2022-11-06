UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 18, (Refugee Response in Neighboring Countries) 5 Oct - 1 Nov 2022

Highlights

• 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine, an increase by 142,251 since last reporting period, are now recorded across Europe. 4.5 million are registered for temporary or similar national protection schemes.

• The complex, unpredictable war in Ukraine, including recent attacks on critical infrastructure, increased humanitarian needs, nuclear threat, economic hardship and harsh winter are inhibiting returns and triggering new refugee movements.

• To date, 171,778 children and women have received primary healthcare services, one in four targeted children and caregivers (319,686) have accessed mental health and psychosocial support and 395,684 children have accessed formal and non-formal education including early learning through UNICEF-supported mechanisms. Over 8.6 million people have been reached with messages on prevention and access to services.

• In response to government requests, in Moldova, Slovak Republic,

Belarus, Hungary and Serbia, 40,499 refugee households with children were reached with UNICEF-funded multi-purpose humanitarian cash.

• Important, urgent efforts are underway to prepare for new refugee arrivals and winter, including prepositioning emergency supplies, investing in WASH and child protection services at border crossings and accommodation sites, ensuring capacity to sustain and scale up education, health and child and social protection services and strengthening national systems for quality humanitarian response.