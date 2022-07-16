UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 14, (Refugee Response in Neighboring Countries) 15 June - 12 July 2022

Highlights

As of July 12, over 5.8 million refugees from Ukraine are recorded across Europe, with 3.6 million registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes.

Together, UNICEF and UNHCR are operating 37 Blue Dots in across six countries (Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, Moldova, Romania and Slovak Republic).

Overarching partnerships in Poland were formalized for systemic change, including an MOU signed with the Ministry of Health targeting 750,000 people with equitable access to health services.

At the regional level, UNICEF signed an agreement with Eurocities, a network of across more than 200 cities in 38 countries, to support citylevel exchanges of good practice in critical areas.

24,392 households reached with UNICEF funded multi-purpose humanitarian cash transfers in Moldova to date, with plans to disburse $45 million by the end of the year.

As of July 11, UNICEF has $261 million available against its $324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

UNICEF Response Key areas

Establishment of ‘Blue Dots’ to provide critical support and protection services for children and families, provision of technical support for registration, screening, case management and referrals, including family tracing for unaccompanied children, psychosocial support and prevention and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse.

Provision of education and recreational supplies for children and adolescents, facilitate access to temporary learning, recreational and early childhood development activities; support host-government in coordination and integration of children into national education systems.

Provision of essential health services for mothers and children, promotion of vaccination, infant and young child feeding, provision of essential commodities, including vaccines, health supplies, medicines, and micronutrient supplements.

Provision of temporary water and sanitation services, distribution of critical hygiene and dignity products for families, women and children, support infection prevention and hygiene promotion.

Support multi-purpose cash interventions for vulnerable households with children, strengthen capacity of national social protection systems to integrate refugee children.