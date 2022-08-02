UNICEF ECARO Refugee Response Humanitarian Situation Report #15, 13-26 July 2022

Highlights

As of 26 July, over 6.1 million refugees from Ukraine are recorded across Europe, with 3.7 million registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes.

33 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational in six countries.

8,515 refugees and host communities (5,943 female), including 3,653 children, were provided with access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Blue Dots in Moldova.

9,514 Ukrainian families received cash transfer in July in the Slovakia Republic.

25,146 people benefitted from integrated services in the UNICEFUNHCR Blue Dots in Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, Italy and Bulgaria.

204,164 people reached by Scout partners in nine countries.

6 new Memorandum of Understanding established with Municipalities in Poland (for a total of 12).

As of 26 July, UNICEF has $266.4 million available against its $324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Situation in Numbers

6,102,798 million individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe since 24 February 2022

(UNHCR)

2,225,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(UNICEF HAC April 2022)

1,170,000 children to be reached by UNICEF’s response in refugee hosting countries.

(UNICEF HAC April 2022)

Regional Funding Overview & Partnerships

In line with the revised Inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP)1 and under Pillar 2 (Refugee Outflow) of the 2022 Ukraine Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, UNICEF is seeking US$324.7 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of refugee children and their families fleeing Ukraine to Europe until the end of 2022. As of 26 July, UNICEF has $266.4 million available. Continued flexible contributions will enable UNICEF and partners to act quickly and respond strategically to the greatest needs.

Timely, generous commitments of public sector partners remain critical for this endeavor. Special recognition goes to the Governments of Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein,

Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, the United States of America, the European Commission, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 87 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$570.9 million. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 689 businesses, 210 philanthropy partners, 114 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Mr. Dmitry Muratov, who donated the proceeds of the sale of his 2021 Nobel Peace prize, Novo Nordisk Fonden, Pandora, William Demant Foundation, Equinor, Ericsson, H&M,

Marks and Spencer, JP Morgan, Phillips BP, Epic Games, ING Netherlands, Capgemini, Visa International, Lego Foundation, Google, Axa, Hitachi, Heartland, Formula One, Daichi Sank, United Internet, Action, Ericsson, BMW,

Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix and Olam Group, SHO Partners, Akelius, Foundation, Aeon Corporate Ltd and Co-op Deli Consumers Cooperative Union, Lund Trust, Apple, Google, ING, and Ikea.

UNICEF is working closely with UNHCR, other UN Agencies, and humanitarian partners to scale up its multi-sectoral response. In Europe and Central Asia, UNICEF is leveraging partnerships established through longstanding country programmes, relationships with governments, and a strong network of National Committees. UNICEF continues to work with national governments, expand its close relationships with municipal authorities, partner with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and develop new multi-country relationships with key networks, like the World Organization of the Scouts Movement (WOSM), covering Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania,

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia as well as Ukraine.