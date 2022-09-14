UNICEF ECARO Humanitarian Situation Report (Ukraine Refugee Response ) No. 16: 24 August to 06 September 2022

Highlights

As of 30 August, over 7 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe, with 4 million registered for temporary or similar national protection schemes.

39 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are currently operational in seven countries.*

During the reporting period:

10,445 households (22,588 people) have been covered by UNICEF’s Material Need Benefit cash assistance in the Slovak Republic.

29,516 children and caregivers received mental health and psychosocial support in Poland.

15,919 Ukrainians (13,225 children) were supported by Scouts in 9 countries.

5,266 people were reached with critical WASH supplies in Moldova.

Almost 4,000 women and children benefitted from primary health services, including vaccination, while over 3,000 children received individual learning materials in Romania.

With continued support needs for refugee children and their families in Europe, and in coordination with the ongoing recalibration of the Regional Refugee Response Plan, UNICEF’s HAC appeal is being revised to reflect additional requirements including related to winter season, return to school, contingency planning for potential new caseloads, and scaled up national support in countries of secondary movement. The revised HAC will be released in September.

Situation in Numbers

7,007,381 millioni individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe since 24 February 2022

(UNHCR)

2,225,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(UNICEF HAC April 2022)

1,170,000 children to be reached by UNICEF’s response in refugee hosting countries.

(UNICEF HAC April 2022)

Regional Funding Overview & Partnership

As of 04 September, UNICEF has received US$ 368.3 million for the response out of which 59 per cent is unearmarked funding received against the Pilar 2 - refugee response, of the 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC). With the war continuing to have a devasting impact on children and families inside and outside Ukraine, there remains need to prioritize the needs of refugee children and their families across Europe. UNICEF’s HAC appeal is accordingly being revised, including in alignment with the ongoing recalibration of the Regional Refugee Response Plan, to reflect additional financial requirements to support host government response in refugee receiving countries related to winter season, return to learning, contingency planning for potential new caseloads, and scaled up support in neighbouring and countries of secondary movement until the end of the year. The revised HAC will be released in September.

Timely, generous commitments of public sector partners remain critical for this endeavor. Special recognition goes to the Governments of Austria, the European Commission, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Latvia, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, Servia, Slovakia, Spain, Thailand and the United States.

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 87 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$645.697 million for both inside Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 761 businesses, 219 philanthropy partners, 125 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Mr. Dmitry Muratov, who donated the proceeds of the sale of his 2021 Nobel Peace prize, Novo Nordisk, Fonden, Pandora, William Demant Foundation, Equinor, Ericsson, H&M, Marks and Spencer, JP Morgan, Phillips , Capgemini, Visa International, Lego Foundation, Axa, Hitachi, Heartland, Formula One, Daichi Sank, United Internet, Action, Ericsson, BMW, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix and Olam Group, SHO Partners, Akelius, Foundation, Aeon Corporate Ltd and Coop Deli Consumers Cooperative Union, Lund Trust, Apple, Google, ING, Louis Vuitton, ING, Toyota, PWC, EY, Heartland, Ikea, Nokia, UBS and Optimus Foundation.

UNICEF is working closely with UNHCR, other UN Agencies, and humanitarian partners to scale up its multi-sectoral response. In Europe and Central Asia, UNICEF is leveraging partnerships established through longstanding country programmes, relationships with governments, and a strong network of National Committees. UNICEF continues to work with national governments, expand its close relationships with municipal authorities, partner with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and develop new multi-country relationships with key networks, like the World Organization of the Scouts Movement (WOSM), covering Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia as well as Ukraine.