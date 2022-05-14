UNICEF ECARO Humanitarian Situation Report (Refugee Response) for to 4-11 May 2022

Highlights

• As of 9 May, over 5.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine (3.2M to Poland, 883,655 to Romania, 457,066 to Republic of Moldova, 572,760 to Hungary, and over 1M to other countries).i

• 24 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 2 Italy, 3 Bulgaria, 1 Slovakia) with capacity of reaching up to 1,000 people, including 500 children, daily with referrals, protection services, identification and family reunification, Mental Health and Psychosocial support, social protection, education, health and WASH.

• In the Slovak Republic, 17 mayors participated in a webinar on prevention of child trafficking and sexual exploitation.

• In Moldova, a 24/7 Youth Clinic Support Line was launched to support host communities and refugees.

• In Serbia, UNICEF supported the City of Belgrade with the establishment of an on-site info-hub and website providing information to refugees on how to access services and receive free legal aid. (U • As of 06 Mayiii, UNICEF has USD 152.2 million available against its USD 324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Regional Funding Overview & Partnerships

In line with the revised Inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP)1 and under Pillar 2 (Refugee Outflow) of the 2022 Ukraine Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, UNICEF is seeking USD 324.7 million to respond to humanitarian needs of refugee children and their families fleeing Ukraine to Europe until the end of 2022. As of 06 May, UNICEF has USD 152.2 million available (40% fully flexible). Continued flexible contributions will enable UNICEF and partners to act quickly and respond strategically to where the needs are greatest.

Timely, generous commitments of public sector partners remain critical for this endeavor. Special recognition goes to the Governments of Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States of America, the European Commission, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and Countries Offices have generated timely, flexible support from the private sector, including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted totaling $326.6m for the entire response2 , and a strong pipeline of additional contributions. Private sector support the response has been unprecedented with donations received from over 500 businesses, 151 philanthropy partners, 83 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Epic Games, Akelius Foundation, Aeon, Apple, LEGO Foundation, ING, HSBC, Google, Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation, Capgemini and Ikea.

UNICEF is working closely with UNHCR, other UN Agencies and humanitarian partners to rapidly scale up its multisectoral response. UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia is leveraging its partnerships established through longstanding country programmes, relationships with governments and a strong network of National Committees. UNICEF continues to work with national governments, expand its close relationships with municipal authorities, partner with NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and develop new multi country relationships with key networks, like the World Organization of the Scouts Movement (WOSM), covering Poland,

Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia as well as Ukraine.