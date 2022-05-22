UNICEF ECARO Humanitarian Situation Report No.11 (Refugee Response) for 17 May 2022

Highlights • As of 9 May, over 6.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine (3.4 million to Poland, 924,869 to Romania, 464,294 to Republic of Moldova, 610,076 to Hungary, and over 1 million to other countries).i • 24 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 2 Italy, 3 Bulgaria, 1 Slovakia) with capacity of reaching up to 1,000 people daily, including 500 children, with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, mental health and psychosocial support, social protection, education, health and WASH.

• In Poland, UNICEF and the municipalities of Wroclaw and Krakow finalized work plans aimed at reaching 60,000 children and their families with health and nutrition services.

• In Moldova, as part of the National Contingency planning process, prepositioning of WASH supplies and services was undertaken, including rehabilitation of 25 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) and distribution of hygiene supplies for 20,000 people and 12 container sanitation units • Between 1 April and 15 May, 2,070 volunteers from the World Organization of the Scout Movements have provided support to over 443,930 Ukrainian refugees in six host countries.

• As of May 13iii, UNICEF has $154.1 million available against its $324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous

Regional Funding Overview & Partnerships

In line with the revised Inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP)1 and under Pillar 2 (Refugee Outflow) of the 2022 Ukraine Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, UNICEF is seeking $324.7 million to respond to humanitarian needs of refugee children and their families fleeing Ukraine to Europe until the end of 2022. As of May 13,

UNICEF has $154.1 million available (37% fully flexible). Continued flexible contributions will enable UNICEF and partners to act quickly and respond strategically to where the needs are greatest.

Timely, generous commitments of public sector partners remain critical for this endeavor. Special recognition goes to the Governments of Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein,

Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America, the European Commission, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely and 88% flexible support from the private sector, including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted totaling $364 million. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 500 businesses, 166 philanthropy partners, 92 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Epic Games, Akelius Foundation, Aeon, Apple, Google, LEGO Foundation, ING, HSBC, Google, Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation, Capgemini and Ikea.

UNICEF is working closely with UNHCR, other UN Agencies, and humanitarian partners to rapidly scale up its multisectoral response. UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia is leveraging partnerships established through longstanding country programmes, relationships with governments and a strong network of National Committees. UNICEF continues to work with national governments, expand its close relationships with municipal authorities, partner with NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and develop new multi-country relationships with key networks, like the World Organization of the Scouts Movement (WOSM), covering Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia as well as Ukraine.