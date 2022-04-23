UNICEF ECAR Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries) - 13 April - 19 April 2022

Highlights

• As of 19 April, over 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine (over 2.8 million to Poland, over 757,000 to Romania, almost 427,000 to Republic of Moldova, over 471,000 to Hungary, and over 916,000 to other countries).

• 17 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are fully operational (6 Moldova, 6 Romania, 4 Poland, 1 Slovakia) and have reached over 71,800 people with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), social protection, education, health and WASH.

• In Poland, UNICEF is partnering with Warsaw and Krakow municipalities and CSOs to support 65,000 children from Ukraine to access education and learning opportunities and train over 30,000 teachers on MHPSS, language pedagogies and formative assessments, and catch-up learning.

• In Moldova, 12 training sessions were conducted on communication on routine childhood immunization and catch-up vaccination, reaching over 2,000 health, education and social services staff. This will help reduce risks to refugee children due to decreased rates of routine vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic and increased risk of disease outbreak during largescale movements.

• As of 19 April, UNICEF has USD 108.4 million available against its USD 324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Situation in Numbers

5,034,439 refugees who have crossed borders from Ukraine into neighboring countries since 24 February 2022 (UNHCR)

2,225,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC April 2022)

1,170,000 children to be reached by UNICEF’s response in refugee hosting countries. (UNICEF HAC April 2022)

Regional Funding Overview & Partnerships

UNICEF has revised its 2022 Ukraine Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, to reflect continued and increased financial requirements, until the end of 2022, to respond to humanitarian needs of refugee children and their families fleeing Ukraine to Europe. Under Pillar 2 of the revised HAC appeal, aligned with UNICEF’s inputs to the Inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP)1 , UNICEF is seeking USD 324.7 million. As of 19 April, UNICEF has USD 108.4 million available (57% fully flexible). Continued flexible contributions will enable UNICEF and partners to act quickly and respond strategically to where the needs are greatest.

UNICEF acknowledges the timely and generous commitments of public and private sector partners, including from the Governments of Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Norway,

Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America, the European Commission, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees have generated significant, timely and flexible support from the private sector, including corporate partners and individual donors.

UNICEF working closely with UNHCR, other UN Agencies and humanitarian partners to rapidly scale up its multisectoral response. UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia is leveraging its partnerships established through longstanding country programmes, relationships with governments and a strong network of National Committees. UNICEF continues to work with national governments, expand its close relationships with municipal authorities, partner with NonGovernmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and develop new multi country relationships with key networks, like the World Organisation of the Scouts Movement (WOSM), covering Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia as well as within Ukraine.