UNICEF ECAR Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries) - 6 April - 12 April 2022

Highlights

As of 12 April, nearly 4.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine (close to 2.7 million to Poland, over 709,000 to Romania, around 416,000 to Republic of Moldova, over 434,000 to Hungary, and almost 761,000 to other countriesi ).

UNICEF has established 16 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots (Romania, Moldova and Poland)* which have reached around 33,200 people. Establishment of 30 more is being accelerated for Bulgaria (4), Hungary (4), Italy (2), Moldova (2), Poland (11),

Romania (2), and Slovak Republic (5), which will reach at least 15,500 people, including 6,200 children, per day.

UNICEF and UNHCR have finalized a UN-to-UN agreement for scaling up the cash assistance programme to reach 50,000 people with USD 6 million in Moldova, where high inflation is impacting refugee and host communities particularly hard.

UNICEF established the first ever Play and Parenting Support Hub in Poland, engaging Ukrainian animators to support young children and caregivers. The model will be scaled up to 30 Hubs across 6 municipalities.

To scale up programme capacities, UNICEF has deployed 148 surge missions (child protection, WASH, social protection emergency coordination, operations, supply & logistics) to Poland (73), Moldova (19), Romania (19), Hungary (18),

Slovakia (13) and Czech Republic (6).