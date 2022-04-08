UNICEF ECAR Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries) - 31 March - 5 April 2022

Highlights

• As of 5 April, nearly 4.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine (over 2.4 million to Poland, almost 655,000 to Romania, over 399,000 to Republic of Moldova, close to 399,000 to Hungary, and over 670,000 to other countriesi ).

• On 4 April, UNICEF in Slovakia initiated training of 287 border guard police and NGO partners on anti-trafficking, identification, and referral of vulnerable children and mothers. Leveraging UNICEF’s experience, this model is being scaled up for surrounding countries.

• UNICEF has established close relations with Governments of refugee hosting countries and signed an agreement with the Municipality of Warsaw. 12 NGO partnership agreements are in place in the Republic of Moldova, Poland, and Slovak Republic, focusing on child protection, emergency response, and support services in Blue Dots.

• UNICEF established eleven “Blue Dots” (Romania, Moldova, Poland), reaching around 30,000 people. Establishment of 37 more is being accelerated for Bulgaria (5), Hungary (4), Italy (2), Moldova (4), Poland (13), Romania (4), and Slovak Republic (5), which will reach at least 18,500 people, including 7,400 children, per day.

• To scale up programme capacities, UNICEF has deployed 233 surge missions (child protection, WASH, social protection emergency coordination, operations, supply & logistics) to Poland (67), Moldova (16), Romania (18), Hungary (11),

Slovakia (11), Czech Republic (5), and through the Regional Office (38).

• As of 6 April, UNICEF has USD 66.8 million available to respond to the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of refugee children and their families