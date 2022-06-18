UNICEF ECAR Humanitarian Situation Report No. 13 (Refugee Response) for 25 May to 15 Jun 2022

Situation in Numbers

5,094,531 m individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across

Europe since 24 February 2022 (UNHCR)

2,225,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC April 2022)

1,170,000 children to be reached by UNICEF’s response in refugee hosting countries. (UNICEF HAC April 2022)

Highlights

As of 13 June, over 5.1 million refugees from Ukraine are recorded across Europe, with 2.6 million present in neighboring countries: 1.1 million in Poland, 89,784 in Romania, 86,254 in the Republic of Moldova, 77,141 in Slovakia, 24,091 in Hungary. About 2.3 million are in other European countries.i

32 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational in Moldova (7), Romania (11), Poland (6), Italy (2), Bulgaria (5), and Slovakia (1).

39,350 women, girls and boys accessing GBV risk mitigation, prevention and/or response interventions in Italy.

10,132 people use safe and appropriate sanitation facilities in the Slovak Republic.

101,257 refugees supported with critical information by the Scouts in 9 countries.

62,722 refugees received cash assistance in Moldova to date.

As of June 13, UNICEF has $186.2 million available against its $324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Since the beginning of the war, on February 24, 5,094,53 million people from Ukraine were recorded across Europe, with 2,479,393 border crossings back into the country. Over half of the refugees (3.95 million) crossed the border with Poland, with 1 in 3 remaining in the country (1,152,364). About 642,159 refugees went to Romania, and 14% (89,784) are recorded in the country. Moldova has received 498,896 refugees, of which 17% are in the country (86,254). Whereas 764,216 refugees crossed the border with Hungary, only 3% are reported in the country (24,094). Meanwhile, almost half (or 8,027) of the refugees who went to Belarus have stayed in the country to date.

Almost 5 million refugees are recorded in Europe, with 3.2 million registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in the continent (e.g., 366,490 refugees registered in the Czech Republic, 111,259 registered in Italy, 114,877 in Bulgaria, 24,452 in Hungary, 14,258 in Croatia, 13,147 in Greece. To date, 3,152 UASCs identified and referred to competent authorities in Romania, 139 in the Czech Republic, 285 in Croatia, 457 in Bulgaria, and 396 in Greece. The Ministry of Justice in Poland appointed guardians to 21,360 UASC. Most refugees enter Romania by car (39%), followed by bus (25%), on foot (22%), and by train (7%). In Moldova, they arrive mostly by car (63%) and on foot (37%). The majority of the 32,589 refugees arrive in Greece through land borders.