UNHCR Ukraine Situation: Cash Enrolment Weekly Report - 24 April 2022
Highlights
This week, the deployment team travelled to Poznan to prepare the set-up of UNHCR’s fourth cash centre. In Warsaw and Krakow, all three cash centres are running. Warsaw Mirow Centre and Warsaw Praga Centre received support to upgrade their internet connections and provide access for persons accessing the centres.
Occupation and address in the Country of Origin have been piloted to add to the dataset.