UNHCR Ukraine Emergency: Poland - Cash Beneficiaries' Profile (28 April 2022)

The majority of cash beneficiaries are women and children, with adult women making up 48% of those enrolled, and children making up 47% (24% female and 23% male). Older persons make up only 6% of the enrolled population, with older women being 5%. The average family size is relatively small at 2.1, however many people are arriving with extended family who are enrolled in separate family groups.

Around 22% of enrolled persons have specific needs.

Thirteen per cent of enrolled persons are single parents without adult family support in Poland. Four per cent are women at risk. Two per cent are persons with disabilities. Around 45% of children with specific needs are separated or unaccompanied, although separated and unaccompanied children make up only 1% of enrolled persons.

Most enrolled persons arrived in late February and early March, and reside in the Mazowieckie district which includes the Warsaw area.