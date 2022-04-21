UNHCR Ukraine Emergency: Poland - Cash Beneficiaries' Profile

The majority of cash beneficiaries are women and children, with adult women making up 48% of those enrolled, and children making up 47% (24% female and 23% male). Older persons make up only 5% of the enrolled population, with older women being 4%. The average family size is relatively small at 2.2, however many people are arriving with extended family who are enrolled in separate family groups.

Around 27% of enrolled persons have specific needs.

Seventeen per cent are single parents without family support. Five per cent are women at risk. Two per cent are persons with disabilities. Around 43% of children with specific needs are separated or unaccompanied.

Most enrolled persons arrived in late February and early March, and reside in the Mazowieckie district which includes the Warsaw area.