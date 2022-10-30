UNHCR Poland Operational Update, 15 October 2022

KEY FIGURES:

1.4 million*

Refugees from Ukraine registered in Poland and benefiting from Temporary Protection

$778 million**

budget of RRP, Poland chapter”

*Source: Source - UNHCR, Government – data is as of end of September

**Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP)

HIGHLIGHTS

Updated Refugee Response Plan: The recalibrated 2022 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Ukraine Situation was published on 3 October 2022, as an addendum to the full RRP document from April 2022. The recalibration process was conducted to ensure a coordinated humanitarian response complementing the Governments’ efforts to address refugee needs and ensure early planning prior to the onset of winter. Regionally, nearly USD 1.4 billion in funding has been received against the RRP 2022 - approximately 78 per cent of the revised RRP requirements. In Poland, 87 humanitarian partners are requesting $778 million until the end of 2022 (LINK).

Winterization: UNHCR is supporting Polish authorities’ efforts at various levels to prepare for the winter period and for accommodating new arrivals from Ukraine, through providing core relief items (CRIs) for reception facilities, carrying out thermal upgrades at a number of shelters and supporting coordination. A total of 558,244 relief items (blankets, mattresses, bed linen, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, among others) have been delivered to local authorities. As for the shelter response, UNHCR prepares for conducting thermal upgrade for up to 12 reception and accommodation centres (4 in Podkarpackie and 8 in Lubelskie regions). These are punctual activities to meet urgent needs. UNHCR facilitated, in Rzeszow, a winterisation and situational analysis workshop in Rzeszow (Podkarpackie) with 46 participants from local authorities, UN agencies and international and national NGOs.

Cash assistance programme: UNHCR’s emergency multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) programme concluded in September, reaching 283,515 refugees (133,036 families). From the second half of October 2022 until the end of the year, UNHCR provides strictly targeted assistance to some of the most vulnerable refugees to support them cover their basic needs, including for their heightened needs during winter.

Education: According to the government’s figures (LINK), some 192,000 Ukrainian children were attending Polish kindergartens and schools as of 10 October 2022. Together with other humanitarian actors, UNHCR is advocating for the smooth inclusion of refugee children into the Polish education system.