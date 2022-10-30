UNHCR Poland Factsheet (September 2022)

UNHCR was established in Poland in 1992. Poland is signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967Protocol. It is not, however, signatory to the Statelessness Conventions.

Since 24 February, 1,409,139 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland and the majority have registered for a national universal social security electronic number (PESEL).

The “Act on Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens in the Context of the Armed Conflict on the Territory of that Country” entered into force on 26 March 2022.