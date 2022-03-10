Ukrainian crisis: TSF sets up emergency actions in neighbouring countries

2 million refugees have already fled Ukraine to seek refuge and safety in neighbouring countries. In this context of war, that separates families and forces the most vulnerable to flee, information and communication are vital needs. TSF's objective is to assist the refugees with all the available means: 4G network or satellite solutions. Therefore, TSF is setting up an operational base in Rzeszów to support refugees in Poland, but also to respond to the needs in Ukraine.

"This operational base will allow us to respond to the needs of the growing refugee population, to help them to obtain information for their future and to keep in touch with their loved ones in Ukraine. It will also allow us to develop collaborations with humanitarian actors in order to help the people who are still in Ukraine," explains Sébastien Latouille, Head of the Europe base deployed in Poland.

The team on the ground has carried out various operations to assess the needs of the people who are still fleeing, and is preparing to intervene at the border crossings between Poland and Ukraine. They visited the reception centre in Przemysl, where the municipality has set up an emergency shelter and distribution point. The team also visited the border crossings of Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka, two of the eight border crossings between Poland and Ukraine.

In parallel, TSF is also present in Siret, in Romania, to assess the needs and will continue these operations in Moldova where possible collaborations are being set up. Nevertheless, these assessment operations are not without difficulties, because millions of refugees trying to find refuge also pass through Slovakia and Hungary. The area to be covered is spread out over several countries; this obliges TSF to choose its first actions so that they will benefit the most in need communities.