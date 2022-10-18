Ukraine Situation - Regional Refugee Response Plan (March - December 2022), September 2022 Recalibration

Overview

The inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) outlines the comprehensive response and activities to support countries’ efforts to protect and assist refugees, and other persons in need of humanitarian aid, coming from Ukraine. It includes the financial requirements of partners in all countries under the Regional RRP (including UN agencies, national and international nongovernmental organizations and civil society), covering the period from March to December 2022, and working closely with concerned host Governments.

In Belarus, RRP partners support Government-led efforts through a multisectoral approach. The response focuses, among others, on provision of protection services; cash assistance; distribution of basic household goods, including warm winter clothing for the most vulnerable groups and people with specific needs; facilitating access to employment, education, and health services; and information/data management as well as strengthening national capacities. The response will identify and address refugees’ needs, with due consideration of age, gender and diversity. his summary of the Regional RRP in Belarus reflects the recalibration of the RRP completed in September 2022. It presents needs’ analysis and response priorities, as well as partners’ financial requirements, which are reflected under the “Other Countries” chapter of the Regional RRP.

Since 24 February 2022 and as of 27 September 2022, a total of 55,998 border crossings to Belarus from Ukraine have been recorded with 244 border crossings by third country nationals. The number of persons who have transited through the EU countries before entering Belarus totals to 40,113 (32,565 through Poland, 6,427 through Lithuania, and 1,121 through Latvia), while 15,885 have crossed directly from Ukraine.1 Since the second half of April 2022, border crossing points have remained closed on the Ukrainian side and direct border crossings remain low.

The Government of Belarus allows all refugees from Ukraine to access Belarusian territory without visa requirements. Those who wish to seek international protection have access to asylum procedures, irrespective of their nationality. Third country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine and traveling to their countries of origin or permanent residence are allowed to enter, transit, and exit Belarus visa-free. All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at border crossing points with Ukraine and no PCR test is needed to enter Belarus for those seeking protection.

Since 24 February and as of 27 September 2022, 14,881 refugees from Ukraine have registered with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) for a legal status in Belarus. 8,559 Ukrainians have been recorded by the MOI’s Department on Citizenship and Migration (DCM) as persons granted permits for temporary stay up to 90 days. 1,788 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Belarus. Out of those, 1,011 Ukrainians have been granted complementary protection. 3,053 have applied for 1-year temporary residence permits while 1,481 have applied for permanent residence permits.

On 14 September 2022, the President of Belarus signed an amendment to the Decree No. 420 of 30 August 2014 (issued on 16.09.22) “On the stay of citizens of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus”. This amendment provides the legislative basis for facilitated access of citizens from Ukraine to medical care, employment, education, and pensions (the latter only for Ukrainians with permanent residence).

Surveys have shown that most refugees arriving in Belarus come from the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. Groups of people at heightened risk include women; female-headed households; children, especially unaccompanied and separated children (UASC); elderly people; people with disabilities; and people in need of medical support. Most refugees from Ukraine are hosted by relatives or friends, while others found private accommodation, some linked to employment.

The Government leads the response to the Ukraine refugee situation in Belarus with the support of interagency partners. The Belarusian Red Cross Society (BRCS) is the Government-recognized entity for international aid delivery and distribution. The number of people fleeing from Ukraine to Belarus is relatively small compared to other neighbouring countries. However, the crisis in Ukraine unfolds in an unpredictable manner and refugees from Ukraine continue to arrive through EU countries and through Russia.

Needs Analysis

Protection needs include identifying the most vulnerable refugees, including survivors of violence; victims of trafficking; elderly people; single women; female-headed households; people with disabilities; and children, particularly UASC. Protection services, referral pathways and follow-up systems will need to be strengthened in collaboration with relevant Government entities and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). This includes legal counselling and assistance, rehabilitation support, child services including Best Interest Procedures (BIP), as well as capacity building on Gender-Based-Violence (GBV), including risk prevention and response, and temporary safe accommodation.

Complementing the capacity on psycho-social and mental health services was identified as one of the primary needs. Emergency medical treatment is generally provided free of charge in Belarus. According to the recent amendments made to Decree No. 420, citizens of Ukraine who arrived in Belarus after 24 February 2022 and have not yet applied for a residence permit will have access to medical care on an equal basis with citizens of Belarus. Some groups of people, such as third country nationals, will need support with their medical needs.

The most vulnerable groups, such as families and single parents with small children and elderly people, will need to be supported with one-time emergency cash assistance, basic household items and warm clothing to settle in private accommodation in the host communities and to be prepared for the cold winter months.

Recent amendments to Decree No. 420 grant all children from Ukraine access to all levels of education.

However, (pre-)school-aged children from Ukraine will need assistance to start the new school year. School administration, teachers and other education specialists require additional support to identify and respond effectively to children’s heightened levels of distress.

Recent amendments to the Decree No. 420 simplify the employment recruitment procedures for Ukrainian nationals and stateless persons from Ukraine and waive some fees for the employers. A good understanding of socio-economic profiles, market opportunities and key stakeholders is vital to assist and enable refugees to protect their assets, adapt to local market needs, and contribute to local economies. The needs of vulnerable host communities must also be addressed in the planning of all interventions to foster social cohesion and a welcoming environment.