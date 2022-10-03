Ukraine Situation: Recalibration - Regional Refugee Response Plan (March - December 2022)

Introduction

Six months after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Ukraine refugee situation remains one of the largest forced displacement crises in the world today. As of mid-September, over 7 million people – 90 per cent of whom are women and children – have fled into neighboring countries, with many continuing their journey onwards to other destinations.1 Close to 4 million refugees have applied for temporary protection or a similar national protection scheme. An additional 6.9 million people are displaced within Ukraine,2 and some 17.7 million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance inside the country.3 The generosity of host countries and communities has been exemplary, with families opening their homes to welcome refugees from Ukraine. In the spirit of the Global Compact of Refugees and a whole-of-society approach, national and local non-governmental organizations, including refugee-led organizations, have played a critical role in the response. At the same time, under the overall leadership of host Governments, humanitarian partners have continued to support, advise and complement the national response through coordinated interventions, many of which were captured in the original Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) developed in early March 2022 and revised on 25 April 2022.

The RRP outlined the multi-partner, multisector response strategy and financial requirements of 142 partners supporting the Governments of Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and other countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, to provide protection services and urgent humanitarian assistance to refugees from Ukraine, third country nationals – including those in need of international protection and others who will want to return to their countries of origin – and impacted host communities. The RRP was developed to cover the period March through December 2022, focusing on key sectors including protection, health, education and basic needs, such as accommodation, water, sanitation and hygiene, and logistics.

Transitional cash assistance was identified as a key modality in providing dignified assistance to refugees.

The upcoming winter poses many challenges in the response going forward, particularly for vulnerable groups both inside Ukraine and in the refugee-hosting countries. A recalibration of the existing activities in the 2022 RRP was essential to ensure that the coordinated response is better positioned to address the needs of refugees prior to the onset of winter, given anticipated needs. The adjusted strategies and activities outlined in the present Addendum are also to pave the way for the response in 2023, as the winterization response will continue into the new year. In addition to adjusting the original document to incorporate winterization costs and reflect changed population figures, this recalibrated RRP also measures progress and highlights achievements over the past six months.