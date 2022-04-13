Ukraine Situation - Poland Protection Factsheet, 12 April 2022

Over 2.6 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Poland since 24 February, of whom >90 percent are women and children with elevated vulnerability to trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse, and mental health needs.

Over 700,000 visits to UNHCR’s dedicated website for refugees, help.unhcr.org/poland, have been recorded, while 3 UNHCR-UNICEF Blue Dot Hubs provide protection counselling and child-friendly services, with planned expansion.

UNHCR leads the refugee coordination structure in Poland, to include the Protection Sector, Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence Sub- Sectors, and Accountability to Affected Persons working group.

Operational Context

Since 24 February, over 2.6 million refugees have arrived from Ukraine to Poland, of whom over 90 percent are women and children. The Polish Government has lifted most legal and procedural entry restrictions for refugees from Ukraine, facilitating access to territory at eight land border crossing points (BCP). After peaks in early March, arrivals continue at lower levels in recent weeks. The Polish government has committed to reception services for refugees from Ukraine, including at the border, at nearby reception facilities, and in host cities. As of 16 March, a new legal regime for Ukrainian citizens and their spouses has facilitated access to the Polish social security system—with over 800,000 registered as of 10 April—alongside access to Temporary Protection or international protection for more limited categories of Third Country Nationals. Nevertheless, the speed and scale of arrivals have strained existing systems to respond.