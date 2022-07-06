Ukraine Response 2022 - Refugee Flows to Poland: Needs and Intentions Survey, 12 April - 1 June 2022

Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. According to The Polish Border Guard data, as of 1 June, a total of 3,749 million crossings from Ukraine to Poland was recorded at the border crossing points (BCPs) since 24th February 2022.

Since 12 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed Refugee Flows to Poland: Needs and Intentions surveys with refugees using BCPs to cross into Poland. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing into Poland, results should hence only be considered as indicative.

KEY FINDINGS