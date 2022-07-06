Ukraine Response 2022 - Refugee Flows to Poland: Needs and Intentions Survey, 12 April - 1 June 2022

Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. According to The Polish Border Guard data, as of 1 June, a total of 3,749 million crossings from Ukraine to Poland was recorded at the border crossing points (BCPs) since 24th February 2022.
Since 12 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed Refugee Flows to Poland: Needs and Intentions surveys with refugees using BCPs to cross into Poland. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing into Poland, results should hence only be considered as indicative.
KEY FINDINGS
Out of the 1,230 respondents 43 per cent reported intending to travel onto another EU country.
Respondents intending to travel to the EU and staying in Poland reported different needs. More respondents intending to travel to the EU reported no needs (62%) than respondents staying in Poland (52%).
For the 581 respondents who intend to stay in Poland, the majority (51%) reported intending to travel to Rzeszów, Warsaw or Kraków. Most respondents (68%) chose to stay in Poland because they had relatives and/or friends there, or already had a place to stay (17%). In 14 per cent of the cases, it was also indicated that the proximity to Ukraine was the reason for staying in Poland.
Just under half (43%) of the respondents relied on volunteers as the main source of information, followed by friends and family outside Ukraine (40%) and official news Telegram channels.
Key differences were noted when looking at which origin oblasts in Ukraine respondents are from in terms of their intention to stay in Poland or travel onwards.