Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Poland, 25 April 2022

Since 24 February, over 3 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine. This is more than half of the 5.3 million refugees who left Ukraine overall since the onset of the war. The vast majority at rate of 90% plus, of refugees arriving to Poland are women, children and older people. Refugees from Ukraine continue to arrive, though at smaller numbers than in early March, when over 100,000 people were arriving per day. While some have moved on, the majority remain in Poland.

UNHCR continues to scale up its presence and operations across Poland to support the Governmentled response to what is now one of the world’s biggest refugee populations. UNHCR focuses on protection services and cash assistance to give refugees the dignity of choice and cover their most urgent needs, as well as emergency supplies to support reception capacity, and longer-term solutions.

UNHCR coordinates the refugee response in close collaboration with national authorities, UN and NGO partners, and advocates for comprehensive international support for all people forced to flee from Ukraine.