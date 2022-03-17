Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Poland, 11 March 2022

Since 24 February, over 1.5 million refugees have arrived from Ukraine to Poland, at a rate of over 100,000 new arrivals per day in recent days. Of those, 90 percent are women and children. The Polish Government has removed legal and procedural entry restrictions for refugees from Ukraine, facilitating access to territory through eight land border crossing points (BCP).

Since before the influx began, the Polish government has committed to reception services for refugees from Ukraine, including at the border, at nearby reception facilities, and in host cities across the country. Nevertheless, the speed and scale of refugee arrivals have strained existing systems to respond. The reception centres are heavily reliant on a groundswell of volunteerism among Polish citizens.

Demographic profiles of arriving refugees—including unaccompanied children, children accompanied by an adult of unknown kinship, and vulnerable young women—elevate protection risks, notably related to child protection, trafficking, and gender-based violence, alongside mental health and access to information needs.