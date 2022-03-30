Ukraine: Rapid Protection Monitoring Assessment in Poland (30 March 2022)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Since the beginning of the conflict, almost 6.5 million people are internally displaced, in addition to almost 3.9 million people who have left Ukraine and crossed into neighboring countries including Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The internally displaced persons (IDPs) and those who have fled to other countries totalled around 10 million people. From among them, about 2,293,833 people have been displaced to Poland (UNHCR data Portal 28 March¹).

Since the 1st of March INTERSOS health and protection interventions are ongoing in the Korczowa Centrum Handlu-Młyny center. INTERSOS protection team is monitoring the situation of new arrivals and conducting profiling and rapid protection monitoring assessments on daily basis.

In order to understand the drivers of displacement and intentions of refugees, to find out main issues encountered during the journey to Poland, and to understand the needs of refugees, especially the most vulnerable persons, and if possible, to refer to other services, 215 interviews were conducted with people crossing from Ukraine into Poland. Interviews were conducted at Korczowa Centrum Handlu-Młyny center and began on 9th of March. This report includes cumulative responses from 9th March to 28th March. Following sections present summary of the data analysis.