Ukraine: EU's first medical evacuation operation transfers Ukrainian children from Poland to Italy

On 13 March, the EU coordinated the first MEDEVAC operation by transferring chronically ill paediatric patients from Poland to Italy. The operation was financially and operationally supported by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is part of the European solidarity mechanism for intra-EU medical transfers of refugees and displaced people.

The operation was carried out by an Italian medical team at the request of and in close cooperation with Poland.

The EU also continues to deliver emergency assistance to Poland via the Mechanism, with France, Germany, Denmark and Austria offering a significant amount of medicines, medical and shelter equipment as well as paediatric vaccines.