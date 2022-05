KEY FIGURES

138trucks deliveredan average of 15,000kgofemergency supplies pertruck from Poland to Ukraineto supportover 300,000internally displaced people in Ukraine

20 warehouses set upby UNHCR to respond to the Ukraine emergency, including 2 warehouses in Poland

7 UNHCR global stockpilesin Accra, Amman,Copenhagen, Douala, Dubai, Nairobi and Panama

8 UNHCR supply experts deployed to Poland