Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Relief Supplies Factsheet (15 August 2022)

KEY FIGURES

336 trucks delivered an average of 18,000kg of emergency supplies per truck from Poland to Ukraine

52 truckloads with core relief items were provided to several municipalities for supporting refugees, including at reception and accommodation centres

20 warehouses set up by UNHCR to respond to the Ukraine emergency, including 2 warehouses in Poland

7 UNHCR global stockpiles in Accra, Amman, Copenhagen, Douala, Dubai, Nairobi and Panama

How does UNHCR deliver emergency supplies?

UNHCR’s Budapest-based Supply Management Service has been responding to the emergency in Ukraine and in other neighbouring countries through a regional network of 20 warehouses – including two UNHCR warehouses in Poland, located in Grabica (Central Poland) and Rzeszow (in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border) – and UNHCR supply staff, together with a sound network of global stockpiles and suppliers. UNHCR has deployed supply staff to Poland, including experts in procurement and logistics, and a Senior Supply Coordinator to manage UNHCR Supply Emergency Response for the whole crisis.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, replenishments for the global stockpiles continue to ensure that UNHCR can support the Government of Poland in its response and preparedness needs for the Ukraine refugee situation, as well as other emergencies around the globe.

UNHCR’s emergency supplies for displaced people in Ukraine

Poland is a transit point to Ukraine and from the onset of the emergency, UNHCR has been delivering emergency supplies (both UNHCR’s and donated by governments and private sector companies) by road shipment from its logistical hub in Rzeszow into Ukraine. A total of 336 trucks with an average of 18,000kg of items each have been dispatched as of 15 August 2022, carrying most-needed high thermal blankets, kitchen sets, solar lamps, winter jackets, sleeping bags, mattresses, towels, clothes and other life-saving items to warehouses in Dnipro,

Lviv and Uzhhorod in western and central Ukraine, for distribution to the increasing number of internally displaced people.