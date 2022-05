KEY FIGURES

3.6million refugees arrived in Poland from Ukraine since 24 February

4.23millionviews of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally

7,016 interviews were conducted with refugees crossing from Ukraine into Poland to understand drivers of displacement(Source: REACH Poland)

12Blue Dot hubs active across Poland and more being established

Over 11,000 refugees received in person support and counselling at Blue Dots in Poland