Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Protection Factsheet (10 June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

4.6 million views of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally

10,678 interviews were conducted with refugees crossing from Ukraine into Poland to understand experiences and intentions

12 Blue Dot hubs and 1 Protection Hub active across Poland

Over 17,000 refugees received in person support and counselling at Blue Dots in Poland

Around 695 people benefitted from protection-related trainings conducted by UNHCR and partners

What protection risks do refugees from Ukraine face?

As almost all refugees from Ukraine arriving in Poland are women, children and older people, the high level of distress, family separation resulting in large numbers of unaccompanied and separated children and single parents, and risks of genderbased violence, sexual exploitation and abuse are multiplied. Trafficking risks by those who might try to exploit refugees’ vulnerability with promises of free transport, accommodation, employment or other forms of assistance are heightened. UNHCR’s work to protect refugees in Poland includes information and communication with communities, identification of people with specific needs, referrals to specialised services and legal counselling. These interventions are increasingly tailored to specific groups, including the LGBTIQ+ community, people with disability, isolated older persons, minorities, and women and girls at risk.

How UNHCR protects refugees from Ukraine?

UNHCR works with authorities and partners to promote legal and physical protection for refugees, helping them to reach safety, identifying those in need of support — like women at risk, children separated from their parents or other family members, persons with disabilities, and older people without support.

UNHCR staff and partners in Poland speak with refugees in person, via phone and online to find out what kind of support they need and use these findings to shape their operational response. This protection monitoring and mapping the needs of people forced to flee is an essential activity to understand their ever-changing situation during an emergency and enables UNHCR to allocate aid where it is needed most, as well as engage host communities, authorities and partners more effectively by advising them about the refugee needs.

UNHCR leads the overarching refugee coordination structure in Poland, including the Protection Sector, the Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence subsectors, the Accountability to Affected Populations working group, and the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Technical working group and PSEA (Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) network. Its protection presence is mainstreamed across other sectors and working groups, including on cash, trafficking, third country nationals, education, health.