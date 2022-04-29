Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Protection Factsheet

What protection risks do refugees from Ukraine face?

As most refugees from Ukraine arriving in Poland are women and children, the risks of gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse, psychological trauma and family separation are multiplied. Trafficking risks by those who might try to exploit refugees’ vulnerability with promises of free transport, accommodation, employment or other forms of aid are heightened, especially at border areas. UNHCR’s work to protect refugees from Ukraine in Poland encompasses a wide range of interventions, including information and communication with refugee communities, protection monitoring, identification of people with specific needs, referrals to specialised services. Such interventions are increasingly tailored to specific groups, including the LGBTIQ+ community, people with disability, isolated older persons, minorities, women and girls at risk.