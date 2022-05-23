Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Factsheet (20 May 2022)

Since war began in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, over3.5millionrefugees arrived in Poland, the majority women and children as well as older people and those with disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection services, cash assistance, emergency supplies and reception capacity.

UNHCR and partners are at border points and in urban areas to provide information on rights and services, identify and support vulnerable refugees, reinforce reception and longer-term solutions.

KEY FIGURES

3.5millionrefugees from Ukraine arrived in Poland from 24 February (Source: Government of Poland)

95% refugee women and children

3.96million views of UNHCR Poland HELPpage, making it the most visited HELP site globally

12 Blue Dot hubs providing protection services

Over 101,000 refugees enrolledfor cash assistance out of 360,000 targeted in the initial phase

8 cash enrollment centres in Warsaw(2), Krakow, Poznań,Ostróda, Gdansk, Gdynia and Wrocław, andcoming soon, Lublin, Bielsko Biale, Bytom, Zgierz.

139 trucks with emergency supplies sent to internally displaced people in Ukraine