There are nearly 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, the majority are women and children as well as older people and people with disabilities.
UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on ensuring access to asylum and protection, assisting the most vulnerable refugees, and facilitating inclusion.
UNHCR and partners are at border points and in refugee-hosting areas to provide information on rights and services, to identify and support vulnerable refugees, to reinforce reception capacities and support longer-term solutions.
Poland + 1 more
Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Factsheet (19 September 2022)
There are nearly 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, the majority are women and children as well as older people and people with disabilities.