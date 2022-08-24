Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Factsheet (15 August 2022)

There are over 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, the majority are women and children as well as older people and people with disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection services, cash assistance, emergency supplies and reception capacity.

UNHCR and partners are at border points and in refugee-hosting areas to provide information on rights and services, identify and support vulnerable refugees, reinforce reception and longer-term solutions.

KEY FIGURES

Over 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland.

Over 5.4 million views of the Poland page on UNHCR HELP website for refuges 8 Blue Dots and 2 inclusive community centers providing protection services 286,084 refugees enrolled for cash assistance Up to 11 cash enrolment centres opened across Poland over the first months of the crisis, now gradually transitioning to other purposes 336 trucks with emergency supplies sent to support internally displaced people in Ukraine 52 truckloads with core relief items were provided to several municipalities across Poland for supporting refugees, including at reception and accommodation centres