Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Factsheet (10 June 2022)

There are 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, the majority are women and children as well as older people and those with disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection services, cash assistance, emergency supplies and reception capacity.

UNHCR and partners are at border points and in urban areas to provide information on rights and services, identify and support vulnerable refugees, reinforce reception and longer-term solutions.

KEY FIGURES

1.2 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, 96% are women and children.

3.8 million cross-border movements of refugees from Ukraine since war began on 24 February.

4.6 million views of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally. 12 Blue Dot hubs and 1 Protection Hub providing protection services.

Over 195,042 refugees enrolled for cash assistance out of 360,000 targeted in the initial phase. 9 cash enrollment centres in Warsaw (2), Krakow, Poznan, Ostroda, Gdansk, Gdynia Bytom and Wrocław. 249 trucks with emergency supplies sent to internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Overview

Since war broke out in Ukraine, Poland has been transformed within a few weeks from a country hosting relatively few refugees into one of the main refugeehosting countries in the world.

Refugee arrivals are expected to continue as the situation remains uncertain with large displacement and destruction inside Ukraine. While some refugees have moved on to other countries in Europe and elsewhere, the majority have remained in Poland.

UNHCR has boosted its presence and response to provide life-saving cash assistance, protection, and solutions, to support the Government-led efforts.