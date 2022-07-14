Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Factsheet (08 July 2022)

There are 1.2million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland, the majority are women and children as well as older people and people with disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection services, cash assistance, emergency supplies and reception capacity.

UNHCR and partners are at border points and in refugee-hosting areas to provide information on rights and services, identify and support vulnerable refugees, reinforce reception and longer-term solutions.

KEY FIGURES

1.2 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland.

5.4million views of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally.

9 Blue Dot hubs and 1Protection Hub providing protection services.

Over 260,519 refugees enrolled for cash assistance

11 enrolment centres opened across Poland over the first months of the crisis, now gradually transitioning to other purposes

211trucks with emergency supplies sent to support internally displaced people in Ukraine

168 truckloads with core relief items were provided to several municipalities across Poland for supporting refugees, including at reception and accommodation centres