Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Factsheet (03June2022)

KEY FIGURES

1.1 million refugees from Ukraine recorded in Poland.

3.7 million cross-border movements of refugeesfrom Ukraine since war began on 24 February.

96%of refugees are women and children.

4.5 million views of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally.

12 Blue Dot hubs providing protection services.

Over 155,420 refugees enrolled for cash assistance out of 360,000 targeted in the initial phase.

8 cash enrollment centres in Warsaw(2), Krakow, Poznan,Ostroda, Gdansk, Gdynia and Wrocław.

168 trucks with emergency supplies sent to internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Overview

Since war broke out in Ukraine, Poland has been transformed within a few weeks from a country hosting relatively few refugees into one of the main refugee-hosting countries in the world. Refugee arrivals are expected to continue as the situation remains uncertain with large-displacement and destruction inside Ukraine. While some refugees have moved on to other countries in Europe and elsewhere, the majority have remained in Poland.UNHCR has boosted its presence and response to provide life-saving cash assistance, protection, and solutions, to support the Government-led efforts.