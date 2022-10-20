Ukraine Emergency - UNHCR Poland Factsheet (01 October 2022)

Over 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine have registered in Poland for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes. The majority are women, children, older people and people with disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on ensuring access to asylum and protection, assisting the most vulnerable refugees, and facilitating inclusion.

UNHCR and partners are at border crossing points and in refugee hosting areas to provide information on rights and services, to identify and support vulnerable refugees, to reinforce the reception capacities and support longer-term solutions.