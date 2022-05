KEY FIGURES

Over 118,000refugeesfrom Ukraine enrolled for cash assistance in Poland

96%of the refugees enrolled are women and children

US$19millionest. disbursed so far to assist refugees from Ukraine in Poland

8 enrollment centres in Warsaw(2),Krakow,Poznan, Ostroda,Gdansk, Gdynia, Wrocławand coming sooninLublin

Over 1,000refugees per day can beenrolled each cash centre