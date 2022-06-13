Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Cash Assistance Factsheet (10 June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

Over 195,042 refugees from Ukraine enrolled for cash assistance in Poland 96% of the refugees enrolled are women and children

US$36.1 million est. disbursed so far to assist refugees from Ukraine in Poland

9 enrollment centres in Warsaw (2), Krakow, Poznan, Ostroda, Gdansk, Gdynia, Bytom and Wrocław

Over 1,000 refugees per day can be enrolled each cash centre

Why cash?

Cash assistance is one of the most efficient and effective ways to support people forced to flee, especially in fast-changing emergencies. Using secure finance technology combined with strict data protection measures, UNHCR provides refugees with cash securely and quickly. Families can purchase goods and services from local businesses – such as rent, food, medical supplies, and clothes – which boosts the economy and helps to integrate them into the community. Most importantly, cash assistance respects the dignity of choice and independence of people forced to flee, and give them a sense of normality and ownership, allowing them to decide what they need most to support their family. The programme is designed to serve as a transitional emergency safety net, until refugees can be included in national welfare systems.

Whom do we help?

In March 2022, UNHCR set up in record-time a cash assistance programme for refugees who fled Ukraine from 24 February onwards. It is designed to initially support 360,000 refugees, prioritising the most vulnerable, such as womenheaded households, people with disabilities or health conditions, and other groups.

What support do refugees get?

Eligible refugees who enrol for the programme receive 700 Polish zloty (some US$170) per month for at least three months, with an additional 600 Polish zloty for each household member, to a maximum amount per household of 2,500 zloty (approx. US$600) per month for households of four members or more. The amount provided is aligned to the national safety net, to ensure a smooth transition into national social assistance schemes as soon as conditions allow. Recently, UNHCR mobile cash enrolment teams started conducting home visits across Poland to reach refugees who can’t visit our centres due to medical conditions or mobility issues.