Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Cash Assistance Factsheet

Why cash?

Cash assistance is one of the most efficient and effective ways to support people forced to flee, especially in fast-changing emergencies. Using secure finance technology combined with strict data protection measures, UNHCR provides refugees with cash securely and quickly. Families can purchase goods and services from local businesses –such as rent, food, medical supplies, and clothes –which boosts the economy and helps to integrate them into the community. Most importantly, cash assistance respects the dignity of choice and independence of people forced to flee, and give them a sense of normality and ownership, allowing them to decide what they need most to support their family. The programme is designed to serve as a transitional emergency safety net, until refugees can be included in national welfare systems.