Ukraine Crisis Situation Update 09 (08 May 2022)

Summary

Since the Ukraine Crisis began on 24 February 2022 an estimated 5.8 million refugees fled Ukraine and over 7.7 million were internally displaced. Significant numbers of refugees have started returning home from Poland and the situation is very fluid.

HF is collaborating with UN agencies, local authorities in each country and the Red Cross.

To date 91 volunteers from 11 countries have been involved in the aid operation for Ukraine. We estimate that the total value of aid including volunteer effort and donated goods exceeds €329,500.

So far, the team has assisted over 26,000 refugees.