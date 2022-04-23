Ukraine Crisis Situation Update 08 (23 April 2022)

Summary

Since the Ukraine Crisis began on 24 February 2022 an estimated 4.7 million refugees fled Ukraine and over 6.5 million were internally displaced. Significant numbers of refugees have now started returning home from Poland and the situation is very fluid. HF is collaborating with UN agencies and the Polish Red Cross.

To date 75 volunteers from 11 countries have been involved in the aid operation for Ukraine. We estimate that the total value of aid including volunteer effort and donated goods exceeds €279,500.

So far, the team has assisted over 23,000 refugees